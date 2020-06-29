All apartments in Raymore
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

206 Ramblewood Drive

206 Ramblewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Ramblewood Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Raymore - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Home!

Open House:
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 PM

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Upper Level Includes:
Living Room
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Lower Level Includes:
Large Living Area
Half Bath
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE5834345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Ramblewood Drive have any available units?
206 Ramblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 206 Ramblewood Drive have?
Some of 206 Ramblewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Ramblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Ramblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Ramblewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Ramblewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 206 Ramblewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Ramblewood Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Ramblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Ramblewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Ramblewood Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Ramblewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Ramblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Ramblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Ramblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Ramblewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Ramblewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Ramblewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

