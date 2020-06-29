206 Ramblewood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Raymore - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Home!



Open House:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 PM



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Upper Level Includes:

Living Room

Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower

2 Guests Bedrooms

1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups



Lower Level Includes:

Large Living Area

Half Bath

Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.



(RLNE5834345)