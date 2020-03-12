All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 1304 Lee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
1304 Lee Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 5:05 PM

1304 Lee Lane

1304 Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1304 Lee Lane, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,485 sf home is located in Raymore, MO. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Lee Lane have any available units?
1304 Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 1304 Lee Lane have?
Some of 1304 Lee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Lee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Lee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 1304 Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 1304 Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 1304 Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Lee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Lee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Lee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms
Raymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City