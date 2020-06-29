All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 1112 Clayton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
1112 Clayton Drive
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:29 PM

1112 Clayton Drive

1112 Clayton Dr · (913) 802-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1112 Clayton Dr, Raymore, MO 64083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Clayton Drive have any available units?
1112 Clayton Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1112 Clayton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Clayton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Clayton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Clayton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Clayton Drive offer parking?
No, 1112 Clayton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Clayton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Clayton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Clayton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Clayton Drive has a pool.
Does 1112 Clayton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Clayton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Clayton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Clayton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Clayton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Clayton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1112 Clayton Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRaymore 2 Bedroom Apartments
Raymore Apartments with BalconiesRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Raytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity