All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 111 Johnston Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
111 Johnston Parkway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:51 AM

111 Johnston Parkway

111 Johnston Parkway · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO 64083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Johnston Parkway have any available units?
111 Johnston Parkway has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 Johnston Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
111 Johnston Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Johnston Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Johnston Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 111 Johnston Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 111 Johnston Parkway does offer parking.
Does 111 Johnston Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Johnston Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Johnston Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 111 Johnston Parkway has a pool.
Does 111 Johnston Parkway have accessible units?
No, 111 Johnston Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Johnston Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Johnston Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Johnston Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Johnston Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 Johnston Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms
Raymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity