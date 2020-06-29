All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 1105 Hampton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
1105 Hampton Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 Hampton Dr

1105 Hampton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1105 Hampton Dr, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Raymore with a 6 or 12 Month Lease - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Home and Have the Option of a 6 or 12 Month Lease.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Upper Level Includes:
Living Room with Fireplace
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Lower Level Includes:
Large Living Area
Half Bath
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers

Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE4421214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Hampton Dr have any available units?
1105 Hampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 1105 Hampton Dr have?
Some of 1105 Hampton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Hampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Hampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Hampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Hampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Hampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Hampton Dr offers parking.
Does 1105 Hampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Hampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Hampton Dr have a pool?
No, 1105 Hampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Hampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1105 Hampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Hampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Hampton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Hampton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Hampton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms
Raymore Apartments with BalconiesRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Raytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City