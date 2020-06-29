All apartments in Raymore
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

1104 Hampton Dr

1104 Hampton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Hampton Dr, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Raymore - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Home.

Open House:
Tuesday and Thursday 1-6 PM

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Upper Level Includes:
Living Room with Fireplace
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Lower Level Includes:
Large Living Area
Half Bath
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers

Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE4780034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Hampton Dr have any available units?
1104 Hampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 1104 Hampton Dr have?
Some of 1104 Hampton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Hampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Hampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Hampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Hampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Hampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Hampton Dr offers parking.
Does 1104 Hampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Hampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Hampton Dr have a pool?
No, 1104 Hampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Hampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1104 Hampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Hampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Hampton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Hampton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Hampton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
