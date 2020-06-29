1104 Hampton Dr

Amenities
Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Raymore - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Home.
Open House:
Tuesday and Thursday 1-6 PM
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Upper Level Includes:
Living Room with Fireplace
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Lower Level Includes:
Large Living Area
Half Bath
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers
Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.
(RLNE4780034)