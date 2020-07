Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet Friendly with a Garage!!! - **For an additional cost, utilities can be included for rent rate of $875 other wise it is $695 ***Washer and Dryer Included!*** This apartment is the closest that you can get to the main gate of Fort Leonard Wood! It is comes with all kitchen appliances and has an open kitchen/living room that goes out to the covered back deck! The property also comes with a washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and accepts pets! Pet fees a non refundable pet fee of $250 for the first pet and $50 for each additional pet. In the back you will also have a 1 deep car garage for your own private use! Square footage is approximate.



