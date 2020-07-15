All apartments in Pulaski County
Find more places like 118 Booker Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pulaski County, MO
/
118 Booker Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 PM

118 Booker Road

118 Booker Rd · (573) 223-8010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

118 Booker Rd, Pulaski County, MO 65583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***

MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE! This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is close to Waynesville shopping and dining and is just minutes from the west gate of Fort Leonard Wood. The living room and kitchen feature tiled flooring, perfect for easy cleanup. The kitchen also boasts white appliances and medium wood cabinetry. The bedroom is carpeted for comfort and has a walkout to the flat back yard that backs to woods. Out front, each unit has covered parking.

*Multiple units available. *Washers and dryers available in some units. Ask about availability.. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $20 pet rent/per month/per pet due with the rent. *Other fees may apply

Rental Terms: Rent: $500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $475, Available 8/4/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Booker Road have any available units?
118 Booker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pulaski County, MO.
What amenities does 118 Booker Road have?
Some of 118 Booker Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Booker Road currently offering any rent specials?
118 Booker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Booker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Booker Road is pet friendly.
Does 118 Booker Road offer parking?
Yes, 118 Booker Road offers parking.
Does 118 Booker Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Booker Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Booker Road have a pool?
No, 118 Booker Road does not have a pool.
Does 118 Booker Road have accessible units?
No, 118 Booker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Booker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Booker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Booker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Booker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 118 Booker Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Waynesville
20380 Spice Drive
Waynesville, MO 65583
Oak Point
105 Saint Robert Plaza Dr
St. Robert, MO 65584

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waynesville, MOSt. Robert, MO
Jefferson City, MOLebanon, MO
St. James, MORolla, MO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity