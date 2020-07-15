118 Booker Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***



MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE! This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is close to Waynesville shopping and dining and is just minutes from the west gate of Fort Leonard Wood. The living room and kitchen feature tiled flooring, perfect for easy cleanup. The kitchen also boasts white appliances and medium wood cabinetry. The bedroom is carpeted for comfort and has a walkout to the flat back yard that backs to woods. Out front, each unit has covered parking.



*Multiple units available. *Washers and dryers available in some units. Ask about availability.. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $20 pet rent/per month/per pet due with the rent. *Other fees may apply



Rental Terms: Rent: $500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $475, Available 8/4/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.