55 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Valley, MO with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pleasant Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
24 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$868
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Valley
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,102
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
18 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 21 at 02:26 PM
14 Units Available
Gashland
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Glenhaven
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1015 sqft
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Valley
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
11 Units Available
The Coves
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$724
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1025 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
47 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
16 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,016
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
35 Units Available
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
145 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$915
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
6 Units Available
Linden
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$775
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,274
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
19 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$726
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Crestview
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1110 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
11 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,113
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
234 Units Available
River Market
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
18 Units Available
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Sherrydale
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
36 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$901
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
13 Units Available
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:50 PM
11 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$782
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Pleasant Valley, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pleasant Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

