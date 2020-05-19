7105 North Chas Drive - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Freshly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. This unit has tons of storage space. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. There is an ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom. Unit has a great balcony for relaxing on. Also, the laundry is in unit and the washer and dryer are included in the rent.



The rent is $850 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.