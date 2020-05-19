All apartments in Pleasant Valley
7105 North Chas Drive - C

7105 Chas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7105 Chas Drive, Pleasant Valley, MO 64068
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

Freshly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. This unit has tons of storage space. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. There is an ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom. Unit has a great balcony for relaxing on. Also, the laundry is in unit and the washer and dryer are included in the rent.

The rent is $850 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 North Chas Drive - C have any available units?
7105 North Chas Drive - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Valley, MO.
What amenities does 7105 North Chas Drive - C have?
Some of 7105 North Chas Drive - C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 North Chas Drive - C currently offering any rent specials?
7105 North Chas Drive - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 North Chas Drive - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 North Chas Drive - C is pet friendly.
Does 7105 North Chas Drive - C offer parking?
No, 7105 North Chas Drive - C does not offer parking.
Does 7105 North Chas Drive - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7105 North Chas Drive - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 North Chas Drive - C have a pool?
No, 7105 North Chas Drive - C does not have a pool.
Does 7105 North Chas Drive - C have accessible units?
No, 7105 North Chas Drive - C does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 North Chas Drive - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 North Chas Drive - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7105 North Chas Drive - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7105 North Chas Drive - C has units with air conditioning.

