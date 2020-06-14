Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pleasant Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1707 Lee Ln
1707 Lee Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2078 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODEL! BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND HARD WOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN NEW TOP 2 BOTTOM WITH CUTSOM CABINETS. LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH NICE FIREPLACE. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATHROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill

1 of 9

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1403 South Huntington Drive
1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Arborwalk
27 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Stoney Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1408 South West Merryman Drive
1408 SW Merryman Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2375 sqft
New listing from the Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful home has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Vista Del Verde
1 Unit Available
747 Southeast Country Lane - 1
747 Southeast Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This unit is located near everything in Lee's Summit. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with full bath in master bedroom, Hard surface flooring, and much more. Call today to claim this prize and your new home.

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2020 SW Rachel Lane
2020 Southwest Rachel Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2958 sqft
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pleasant Hill, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pleasant Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

