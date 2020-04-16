All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Location

408 Golfview Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like vaulted ceiling in master, a wooden deck and a full bathroom in the basement! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Golfview Drive have any available units?
408 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 408 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Golfview Drive offer parking?
No, 408 Golfview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 408 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
