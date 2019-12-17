All apartments in Pleasant Hill
307 Golfview Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 4:45 PM

307 Golfview Drive

307 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Golfview Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a view of a pond from the deck, neutrally color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. For added space, the bonus room can also be used as a 4th bedroom. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Golfview Drive have any available units?
307 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 307 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
307 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 307 Golfview Drive offer parking?
No, 307 Golfview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 307 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 307 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 307 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 307 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

