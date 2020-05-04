All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 209 Golfview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
209 Golfview Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:35 PM

209 Golfview Drive

209 Golfview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

209 Golfview Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Golfview Drive have any available units?
209 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 209 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 209 Golfview Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Golfview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPleasant Hill Apartments with Balconies
Pleasant Hill Apartments with PoolsPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOLouisburg, KS
Greenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University