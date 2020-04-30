All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill, MO
206 Birdie Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:26 PM

206 Birdie Drive

206 Birdie Dr · No Longer Available
Location

206 Birdie Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Birdie Drive have any available units?
206 Birdie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 206 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Birdie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Birdie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Birdie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 206 Birdie Drive offer parking?
No, 206 Birdie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 206 Birdie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Birdie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Birdie Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Birdie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Birdie Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Birdie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Birdie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Birdie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Birdie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Birdie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
