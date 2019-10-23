All apartments in Pleasant Hill
204 Birdie Drive

204 Birdie Dr · No Longer Available
Location

204 Birdie Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Birdie Drive have any available units?
204 Birdie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 204 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Birdie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Birdie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Birdie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Birdie Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Birdie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Birdie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Birdie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Birdie Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Birdie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Birdie Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Birdie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Birdie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Birdie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Birdie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Birdie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

