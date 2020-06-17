All apartments in Pleasant Hill
200 Palmer Court

200 Palmer Ct · No Longer Available
Location

200 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Home has additional HOA (homeowner association) requirement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Palmer Court have any available units?
200 Palmer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 200 Palmer Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Palmer Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Palmer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Palmer Court is pet friendly.
Does 200 Palmer Court offer parking?
No, 200 Palmer Court does not offer parking.
Does 200 Palmer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Palmer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Palmer Court have a pool?
No, 200 Palmer Court does not have a pool.
Does 200 Palmer Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Palmer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Palmer Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Palmer Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Palmer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Palmer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
