1901 Chestnut Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:19 PM

1901 Chestnut Drive

1901 Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Chestnut Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Pleasant Hill, Mo. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,935 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

