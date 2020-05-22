All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

1600 Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Lee Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Lee Lane have any available units?
1600 Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 1600 Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Lee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Lee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Lee Lane offer parking?
No, 1600 Lee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 1600 Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 1600 Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Lee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Lee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Lee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
