All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 1526 Eagle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
1526 Eagle Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

1526 Eagle Drive

1526 Eagle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1526 Eagle Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Eagle Drive have any available units?
1526 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 1526 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 Eagle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1526 Eagle Drive offer parking?
No, 1526 Eagle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 1526 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1526 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Eagle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 Eagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPleasant Hill Apartments with Balconies
Pleasant Hill Apartments with PoolsPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOLouisburg, KS
Greenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University