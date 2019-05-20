All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 1521 Champion Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
1521 Champion Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 5:02 PM

1521 Champion Drive

1521 Champion Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1521 Champion Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Pleasant Hill, MO. This home features tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Champion Drive have any available units?
1521 Champion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 1521 Champion Drive have?
Some of 1521 Champion Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Champion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Champion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Champion Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Champion Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Champion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Champion Drive offers parking.
Does 1521 Champion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Champion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Champion Drive have a pool?
No, 1521 Champion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Champion Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Champion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Champion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Champion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Champion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Champion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 BedroomsPleasant Hill Apartments with Garage
Pleasant Hill Apartments with ParkingPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO
Raymore, MOMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University