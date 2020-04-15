All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 1513 Champion Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
1513 Champion Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:33 PM

1513 Champion Drive

1513 Champion Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1513 Champion Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting corner lot home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Champion Drive have any available units?
1513 Champion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 1513 Champion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Champion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Champion Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Champion Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Champion Drive offer parking?
No, 1513 Champion Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Champion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Champion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Champion Drive have a pool?
No, 1513 Champion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Champion Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 Champion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Champion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Champion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Champion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Champion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 BedroomsPleasant Hill Apartments with Garage
Pleasant Hill Apartments with ParkingPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO
Raymore, MOMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University