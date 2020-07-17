All apartments in Platte County
15524 NW 124th
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15524 NW 124th

15524 Northwest 124th Street · (816) 726-8811
Location

15524 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO 64079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15524 NW 124th · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision. This Townhome has a one car garage, a beautiful kitchen with ceramic tiled floors and backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The townhome comes with a stackable washer and dryer.There is a bedroom and bath on the main level, the other two bedrooms are upstairs with a shared bathroom. This townhouse is in the Platte County School District. Elementary aged studens attend Compass Elementary

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2813971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15524 NW 124th have any available units?
15524 NW 124th has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15524 NW 124th have?
Some of 15524 NW 124th's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15524 NW 124th currently offering any rent specials?
15524 NW 124th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15524 NW 124th pet-friendly?
Yes, 15524 NW 124th is pet friendly.
Does 15524 NW 124th offer parking?
Yes, 15524 NW 124th offers parking.
Does 15524 NW 124th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15524 NW 124th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15524 NW 124th have a pool?
Yes, 15524 NW 124th has a pool.
Does 15524 NW 124th have accessible units?
No, 15524 NW 124th does not have accessible units.
Does 15524 NW 124th have units with dishwashers?
No, 15524 NW 124th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15524 NW 124th have units with air conditioning?
No, 15524 NW 124th does not have units with air conditioning.
