15524 NW 124th

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision. This Townhome has a one car garage, a beautiful kitchen with ceramic tiled floors and backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The townhome comes with a stackable washer and dryer.There is a bedroom and bath on the main level, the other two bedrooms are upstairs with a shared bathroom. This townhouse is in the Platte County School District. Elementary aged studens attend Compass Elementary



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2813971)