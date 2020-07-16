13455 North Robin Hood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS. You will love this farm house,the covered front porch with the porch swing, the main floor consisting of a a large living room/ dining room,the kitchen with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. the master bedroom with an ensuite,all with new carpeting, the main floor bathroom and the utility room with ample storage. Upstairs you have a 1/2 Bath and 3 Bedrooms. The home also features an extra large 2 car attached garage with a utility sink and work bench. The full sized basement is unfinished, so lots of room for the kids to play or for storage. Also on this property is a large 2000 square foot Morton Building available to rent for an extra $1000.00 per month. This home is located in the Platte County School District.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4764413)