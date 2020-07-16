All apartments in Platte County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

13455 North Robin Hood Lane

13455 N Robinhood Ln · (816) 726-8811
Location

13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO 64164

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13455 North Robin Hood Lane · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1988 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS. You will love this farm house,the covered front porch with the porch swing, the main floor consisting of a a large living room/ dining room,the kitchen with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. the master bedroom with an ensuite,all with new carpeting, the main floor bathroom and the utility room with ample storage. Upstairs you have a 1/2 Bath and 3 Bedrooms. The home also features an extra large 2 car attached garage with a utility sink and work bench. The full sized basement is unfinished, so lots of room for the kids to play or for storage. Also on this property is a large 2000 square foot Morton Building available to rent for an extra $1000.00 per month. This home is located in the Platte County School District.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13455 North Robin Hood Lane have any available units?
13455 North Robin Hood Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13455 North Robin Hood Lane have?
Some of 13455 North Robin Hood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13455 North Robin Hood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13455 North Robin Hood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13455 North Robin Hood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13455 North Robin Hood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13455 North Robin Hood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13455 North Robin Hood Lane offers parking.
Does 13455 North Robin Hood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13455 North Robin Hood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13455 North Robin Hood Lane have a pool?
No, 13455 North Robin Hood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13455 North Robin Hood Lane have accessible units?
No, 13455 North Robin Hood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13455 North Robin Hood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13455 North Robin Hood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13455 North Robin Hood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13455 North Robin Hood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
