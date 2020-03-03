500 Thomas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

AVAILABLE SOON!! Huge Single Family Home - $1700 - GORGEOUS AND OVER-SIZED!!! Please pardon our dust as we rehab this spacious 4 bedroom home for you and your family. It sits on a large lot, boasts a huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space, and has a finished basement with ample storage! You'll appreciate the yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining this summer! Great location--tucked in a desirable neighborhood with excellent schools!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5738875)