Platte City, MO
500 Thomas Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

500 Thomas Drive

500 Thomas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Thomas Drive, Platte City, MO 64079

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE SOON!! Huge Single Family Home - $1700 - GORGEOUS AND OVER-SIZED!!! Please pardon our dust as we rehab this spacious 4 bedroom home for you and your family. It sits on a large lot, boasts a huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space, and has a finished basement with ample storage! You'll appreciate the yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining this summer! Great location--tucked in a desirable neighborhood with excellent schools!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

