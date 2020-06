Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

$625 Platte City Studio Apartment with VIntage Loft Charm. Completely updated and located in beautifully restored 1859 property. Oak hardwoods throughout. New Kitchen and Bath. Washer and Dryer on site. Efficient LED lighting. Off street parking. Conveniently located just off Main Street. Sorry, no dogs allowed in this property.

Completely renovated historic home built in 1857.