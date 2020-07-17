All apartments in Platte City
Find more places like 2527 Bent Oak Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Platte City, MO
/
2527 Bent Oak Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2527 Bent Oak Ct

2527 Bent Oak Ct · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Platte City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2527 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO 64079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2527 Bent Oak Ct · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Platte City Duplex-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Schedule a self-guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030611?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Soaring vaulted ceilings in this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath duplex. Finished basement area could serve as a 3rd bedroom. 2 car garage with openers. Lawn-care included in your rent here!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5903044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Bent Oak Ct have any available units?
2527 Bent Oak Ct has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2527 Bent Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Bent Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Bent Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Bent Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Bent Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2527 Bent Oak Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace
Platte City, MO 64079

Similar Pages

Platte City 1 BedroomsPlatte City 2 Bedrooms
Platte City Apartments with Washer-DryersPlatte City Dog Friendly Apartments
Platte City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity