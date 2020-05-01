All apartments in Platte City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2527 Bent Oak Court

2527 Bent Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO 64079

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2527 Bent Oak Court,
Platte City, MO 64079
3 bedroom/2 bathroom
$895/month

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1023108 for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Bent Oak Court have any available units?
2527 Bent Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte City, MO.
Is 2527 Bent Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Bent Oak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Bent Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Bent Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Bent Oak Court does offer parking.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Court have a pool?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Bent Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Bent Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
