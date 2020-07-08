Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2525 Bent Oak Ct Available 03/09/20 Spacious Platte City Duplex-Available in MARCH!! - Get on the waiting list here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1223639?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Nice sized clean three bedroom, two bath duplex in Platte City in a great central location close to grocery stores, gas stations, and shops. Vaulted ceilings in living-room with decorative fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with appliances including dishwasher. Laundry room and second full bathroom in the finished basement.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5488527)