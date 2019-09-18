All apartments in Peculiar
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

21551 South Peculiar Drive

21551 South Peculiar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21551 South Peculiar Drive, Peculiar, MO 64078

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious duplex available now. Fresh paint. New carpet. Two car garage. Email me today for a showing.
Non smokers please
No housing vouchers accepted.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/peculiar-mo?lid=12408663

(RLNE5029313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21551 South Peculiar Drive have any available units?
21551 South Peculiar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peculiar, MO.
What amenities does 21551 South Peculiar Drive have?
Some of 21551 South Peculiar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21551 South Peculiar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21551 South Peculiar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21551 South Peculiar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21551 South Peculiar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21551 South Peculiar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21551 South Peculiar Drive offers parking.
Does 21551 South Peculiar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21551 South Peculiar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21551 South Peculiar Drive have a pool?
No, 21551 South Peculiar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21551 South Peculiar Drive have accessible units?
No, 21551 South Peculiar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21551 South Peculiar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21551 South Peculiar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21551 South Peculiar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21551 South Peculiar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
