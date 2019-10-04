Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Peculiar
Find more places like 21529 South Peculiar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peculiar, MO
/
21529 South Peculiar Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21529 South Peculiar Drive
21529 S Peculiar Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21529 S Peculiar Dr, Peculiar, MO 64078
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this beautiful duplex. Available now. Fresh paint. New carpet and flooring. Very spacious. Attached garage and front porch. Nice neighborhood.
Email me today for a showing!
*No housing vouchers accepted
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/peculiar-mo?lid=12505631
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5096383)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21529 South Peculiar Drive have any available units?
21529 South Peculiar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peculiar, MO
.
What amenities does 21529 South Peculiar Drive have?
Some of 21529 South Peculiar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21529 South Peculiar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21529 South Peculiar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21529 South Peculiar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21529 South Peculiar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peculiar
.
Does 21529 South Peculiar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21529 South Peculiar Drive offers parking.
Does 21529 South Peculiar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21529 South Peculiar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21529 South Peculiar Drive have a pool?
No, 21529 South Peculiar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21529 South Peculiar Drive have accessible units?
No, 21529 South Peculiar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21529 South Peculiar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21529 South Peculiar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21529 South Peculiar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21529 South Peculiar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Spring Hill, KS
Mission, KS
Merriam, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
North Kansas City, MO
Kearney, MO
Platte City, MO
Warrensburg, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City