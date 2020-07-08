All apartments in Peculiar
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

10810 Westover Rd

10810 Westover Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10810 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO 64078

10810 Westover Rd Available 07/28/20 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and see this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry
Open Living Space
Half Bath that Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with an Automatic Opener

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Attached Full Bathroom and Walk In Closet
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom
Full Laundry Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free

Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.

Pictures are of a similar unit.

(RLNE4166317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10810 Westover Rd have any available units?
10810 Westover Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peculiar, MO.
What amenities does 10810 Westover Rd have?
Some of 10810 Westover Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10810 Westover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10810 Westover Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10810 Westover Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10810 Westover Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10810 Westover Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10810 Westover Rd offers parking.
Does 10810 Westover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10810 Westover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10810 Westover Rd have a pool?
No, 10810 Westover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10810 Westover Rd have accessible units?
No, 10810 Westover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10810 Westover Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10810 Westover Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10810 Westover Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10810 Westover Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
