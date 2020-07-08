Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

10810 Westover Rd Available 07/28/20 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and see this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry

Open Living Space

Half Bath that Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room

One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with an Automatic Opener



Second Floor Features:

Master Bedroom with Attached Full Bathroom and Walk In Closet

Two Guest Bedrooms

One Full Bathroom

Full Laundry Hook Ups



Other Features:

All Electric Unit

Yard Maintenance Provided

Maintenance Free



Raymore-Peculiar School District.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.



Pictures are of a similar unit.



