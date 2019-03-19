All apartments in Peculiar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10808 Westover Rd

10808 Westover Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10808 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO 64078

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 2 Bed Townhome in Peculiar with Special - Come and View this Brand New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome located in Peculiar in the Bradleys Crossing Neighborhood. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Be the First to Live in this Unit!

Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move In on or Before February 1st.)

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances.
Defined Dining Space.
Open Living Room.
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.(Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room)
Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with a Large Closet and Full Attached Bathroom with a Walk In Shower.
Guest Bedroom.
Full Guest Bathroom with a Bathtub.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Other Features:
All Electric Unit

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Pets are Welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 one time non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent per pet. (dogs have breed restrictions)

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

Pictures are of a similar unit.

(RLNE4544748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 Westover Rd have any available units?
10808 Westover Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peculiar, MO.
What amenities does 10808 Westover Rd have?
Some of 10808 Westover Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 Westover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10808 Westover Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 Westover Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10808 Westover Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10808 Westover Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10808 Westover Rd offers parking.
Does 10808 Westover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10808 Westover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 Westover Rd have a pool?
No, 10808 Westover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10808 Westover Rd have accessible units?
No, 10808 Westover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 Westover Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10808 Westover Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10808 Westover Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10808 Westover Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
