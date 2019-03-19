10808 Westover Rd

Brand New 2 Bed Townhome in Peculiar with Special - Come and View this Brand New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome located in Peculiar in the Bradleys Crossing Neighborhood. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Be the First to Live in this Unit!
Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move In on or Before February 1st.)
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Floor Features: Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Defined Dining Space. Open Living Room. Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.(Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room) Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.
Second Floor Features: Master Bedroom with a Large Closet and Full Attached Bathroom with a Walk In Shower. Guest Bedroom. Full Guest Bathroom with a Bathtub. Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Other Features: All Electric Unit
Raymore-Peculiar School District
Pets are Welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 one time non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent per pet. (dogs have breed restrictions)
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.
Pictures are of a similar unit.
