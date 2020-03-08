All apartments in Peculiar
Find more places like 10804 Westover Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peculiar, MO
/
10804 Westover Rd
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

10804 Westover Rd

10804 Westover Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10804 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO 64078

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry
Open Living Space
Half Bath that Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Control

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with a Bathtub
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free

Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Pets are welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent, per pet. There are breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.

(RLNE4212015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 Westover Rd have any available units?
10804 Westover Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peculiar, MO.
What amenities does 10804 Westover Rd have?
Some of 10804 Westover Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10804 Westover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Westover Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Westover Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10804 Westover Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10804 Westover Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10804 Westover Rd offers parking.
Does 10804 Westover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10804 Westover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Westover Rd have a pool?
No, 10804 Westover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10804 Westover Rd have accessible units?
No, 10804 Westover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Westover Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 Westover Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10804 Westover Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10804 Westover Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MO
Spring Hill, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSRoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSNorth Kansas City, MOKearney, MOPlatte City, MOWarrensburg, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City