Home
/
Peculiar, MO
/
10720 Westover Rd
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

10720 Westover Rd

10720 Westover Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10720 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO 64078

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10720 Westover Rd Available 07/01/19 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar; Available Now - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage TownHome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry
Open Living Space
Half Bath that Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Control

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with a Bathtub
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free

Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Pets are welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent, per pet. There are breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.

(RLNE4887169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Westover Rd have any available units?
10720 Westover Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peculiar, MO.
What amenities does 10720 Westover Rd have?
Some of 10720 Westover Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 Westover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Westover Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Westover Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10720 Westover Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10720 Westover Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10720 Westover Rd offers parking.
Does 10720 Westover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 Westover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Westover Rd have a pool?
No, 10720 Westover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10720 Westover Rd have accessible units?
No, 10720 Westover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Westover Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 Westover Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10720 Westover Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10720 Westover Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
