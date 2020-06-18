15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd

Amenities
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Car Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6840 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152.
Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Parkville. Be the First to Live in this Unit that Includes Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Enjoy being less than fifteen minutes away from The Legends and Zona Rosa and fifteen minutes away for Kansas City International Airport and Park University.
Open House:
Tuesdays 2-6 PM
Thursdays 2-6 PM
Special: First Month Free with a Thirteen Month Lease
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Level:
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Pantry
Dining Area
Living Space
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests
Coat/Storage Closet Underneath the Stairs
Attached Two Car Garage with Remote Opener
Second Level:
Master Bedroom includes Two Walk In Closets and Attached Master Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hookups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms
Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.
For More Information on this Developing Area Visit: https://creeksideparkville.com/
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.
(RLNE5799019)