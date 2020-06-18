All apartments in Parkville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd

15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd · (816) 599-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd, Parkville, MO 64152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Car Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6840 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152.

Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Parkville. Be the First to Live in this Unit that Includes Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Enjoy being less than fifteen minutes away from The Legends and Zona Rosa and fifteen minutes away for Kansas City International Airport and Park University.

Open House:
Tuesdays 2-6 PM
Thursdays 2-6 PM

Special: First Month Free with a Thirteen Month Lease

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Level:
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Pantry
Dining Area
Living Space
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests
Coat/Storage Closet Underneath the Stairs
Attached Two Car Garage with Remote Opener

Second Level:
Master Bedroom includes Two Walk In Closets and Attached Master Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hookups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

For More Information on this Developing Area Visit: https://creeksideparkville.com/

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE5799019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

