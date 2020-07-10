All apartments in Ozark
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:46 PM

863 South Dry Gulch Road

863 S Dry Gulch Rd · (417) 887-1836
Location

863 S Dry Gulch Rd, Ozark, MO 65714

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer construction in Nixa located in Cobble Creek Subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. This home has many upgrades including a large open floor plan with engineered hardwood flooring granite counter tops, and carpet in all of the bedrooms. The bathrooms are finished with tile flooring and bronze fixtures.
Pre-leasing now and it won't last long at this price!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 South Dry Gulch Road have any available units?
863 South Dry Gulch Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 863 South Dry Gulch Road have?
Some of 863 South Dry Gulch Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 South Dry Gulch Road currently offering any rent specials?
863 South Dry Gulch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 South Dry Gulch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 South Dry Gulch Road is pet friendly.
Does 863 South Dry Gulch Road offer parking?
Yes, 863 South Dry Gulch Road offers parking.
Does 863 South Dry Gulch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 South Dry Gulch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 South Dry Gulch Road have a pool?
No, 863 South Dry Gulch Road does not have a pool.
Does 863 South Dry Gulch Road have accessible units?
No, 863 South Dry Gulch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 863 South Dry Gulch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 South Dry Gulch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 863 South Dry Gulch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 863 South Dry Gulch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
