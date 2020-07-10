863 South Dry Gulch Road

Amenities

Newer construction in Nixa located in Cobble Creek Subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. This home has many upgrades including a large open floor plan with engineered hardwood flooring granite counter tops, and carpet in all of the bedrooms. The bathrooms are finished with tile flooring and bronze fixtures.

