San Rafael Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

San Rafael Townhomes

8456 San Rafael Pl · (314) 582-2741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO 63114
Overland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C2572 · Avail. Sep 30

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit L8419 · Avail. Aug 31

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit S2672 · Avail. Oct 11

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit S2768 · Avail. Sep 30

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Rafael Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St. Louis, and Westport Plaza.

Our community offers one, two and three-bedroom townhomes with the amenties you are alooking for including off-street parking, private patios, fully equipped kitchens, ample closet space and more! Our residents enjoy our community amenties as well including our sparkling swimming pool, on-site laundry facility and our 24-hour emergency maintenance staff. San Rafael is also a pet friendly community! More details on our Pet Policy can be viewed here.

Call or stop by our office today and you will be greeted by our friendly leasing staff. We would love for you to schedule a visit to take a tour of our beautiful community!

San Rafael Townhomes is owned and operated by Monarch Investment & Management Group, LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet or $400 for 2 pets (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet or $45 for 2 pets monthly
restrictions: The pet fee does not transfer from apartment to apartment. Pet weighing no more than 100 pounds. Breed restrictions apply. For further details on our pet policy, please contact our office staff.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Rafael Townhomes have any available units?
San Rafael Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does San Rafael Townhomes have?
Some of San Rafael Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Rafael Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
San Rafael Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Rafael Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, San Rafael Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does San Rafael Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, San Rafael Townhomes offers parking.
Does San Rafael Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, San Rafael Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does San Rafael Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, San Rafael Townhomes has a pool.
Does San Rafael Townhomes have accessible units?
No, San Rafael Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does San Rafael Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Rafael Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does San Rafael Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, San Rafael Townhomes has units with air conditioning.

