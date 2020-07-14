Amenities

Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St. Louis, and Westport Plaza.



Our community offers one, two and three-bedroom townhomes with the amenties you are alooking for including off-street parking, private patios, fully equipped kitchens, ample closet space and more! Our residents enjoy our community amenties as well including our sparkling swimming pool, on-site laundry facility and our 24-hour emergency maintenance staff. San Rafael is also a pet friendly community! More details on our Pet Policy can be viewed here.



Call or stop by our office today and you will be greeted by our friendly leasing staff. We would love for you to schedule a visit to take a tour of our beautiful community!



San Rafael Townhomes is owned and operated by Monarch Investment & Management Group, LLC.