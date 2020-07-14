Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eden Rock Apartments.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Eden Rock Apartments have any available units?
What amenities does Eden Rock Apartments have?
Is Eden Rock Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Is Eden Rock Apartments pet-friendly?
Does Eden Rock Apartments offer parking?
Does Eden Rock Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Does Eden Rock Apartments have a pool?
Does Eden Rock Apartments have accessible units?
Does Eden Rock Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Does Eden Rock Apartments have units with air conditioning?
