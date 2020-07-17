4024 Hounds Hill Drive

Amenities

We are not accepting Section 8 Applications



Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen and bathroom and new flooring throughout.



If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property. Don’t get scammed!



This home is not available for Section 8 vouchers.



Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.



CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:

A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.



Pet Policy

Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.

We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.



