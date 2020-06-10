All apartments in Old Jamestown
13830 Invicta Drive

13830 Invicta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13830 Invicta Drive, Old Jamestown, MO 63034

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13830 Invicta Drive have any available units?
13830 Invicta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Old Jamestown, MO.
Is 13830 Invicta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13830 Invicta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13830 Invicta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13830 Invicta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13830 Invicta Drive offer parking?
No, 13830 Invicta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13830 Invicta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13830 Invicta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13830 Invicta Drive have a pool?
No, 13830 Invicta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13830 Invicta Drive have accessible units?
No, 13830 Invicta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13830 Invicta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13830 Invicta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13830 Invicta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13830 Invicta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
