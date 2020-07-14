Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard dog park internet access

Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests. Our apartment homes come standard with updated stainless-steel appliances, central air and heating, and private balconies or patios. For your convenience, we have an onsite management and maintenance team, who are on call 24-hours a day for those unforeseen emergencies. Our community has two onsite laundry facilities, which offer full-size washer and dryers and a fully equipped fitness to keep your health goals on track! Beat that Missouri heat in one of our three sparkling pool with large sundecks. Not only will you love living at Southfield Apartments, but so will your pets. We over a leash-free dog park for them to run and play in and for you, we offer no monthly pet rent.



Our staff at Southfield Apartments works hard to make your apartment home and community a place you will love coming home to.