Southfield Apartments

5549 Southfield Drive · (314) 582-5539
Location

5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO 63129
Oakville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5542D · Avail. Aug 8

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2608L · Avail. Aug 20

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2612E · Avail. Aug 20

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5535K · Avail. Aug 29

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2609E · Avail. Aug 8

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southfield Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
internet access
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests. Our apartment homes come standard with updated stainless-steel appliances, central air and heating, and private balconies or patios. For your convenience, we have an onsite management and maintenance team, who are on call 24-hours a day for those unforeseen emergencies. Our community has two onsite laundry facilities, which offer full-size washer and dryers and a fully equipped fitness to keep your health goals on track! Beat that Missouri heat in one of our three sparkling pool with large sundecks. Not only will you love living at Southfield Apartments, but so will your pets. We over a leash-free dog park for them to run and play in and for you, we offer no monthly pet rent.

Our staff at Southfield Apartments works hard to make your apartment home and community a place you will love coming home to.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 OAC
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150-$200
fee: $150-$200
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southfield Apartments have any available units?
Southfield Apartments has 5 units available starting at $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Southfield Apartments have?
Some of Southfield Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southfield Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Southfield Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southfield Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Southfield Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Southfield Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Southfield Apartments offers parking.
Does Southfield Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southfield Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southfield Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Southfield Apartments has a pool.
Does Southfield Apartments have accessible units?
No, Southfield Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Southfield Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southfield Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Southfield Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Southfield Apartments has units with air conditioning.
