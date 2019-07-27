All apartments in Oak Grove
601-A 1st St
601-A 1st St

601 NE 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

601 NE 1st St, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97a57e801b ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601-A 1st St have any available units?
601-A 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 601-A 1st St have?
Some of 601-A 1st St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601-A 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
601-A 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601-A 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 601-A 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 601-A 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 601-A 1st St offers parking.
Does 601-A 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601-A 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601-A 1st St have a pool?
No, 601-A 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 601-A 1st St have accessible units?
No, 601-A 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 601-A 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 601-A 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601-A 1st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601-A 1st St has units with air conditioning.

