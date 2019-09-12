2203-1 Mitchell

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ff0abe013 ---- Nice and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, living room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet Deposit 4400 - $200 Refundable and $200 Non-refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove