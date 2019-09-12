All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 2203-1 Mitchell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Grove, MO
/
2203-1 Mitchell
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:26 AM

2203-1 Mitchell

2203 SW Mitchell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2203 SW Mitchell St, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ff0abe013 ---- Nice and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, living room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet Deposit 4400 - $200 Refundable and $200 Non-refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203-1 Mitchell have any available units?
2203-1 Mitchell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 2203-1 Mitchell have?
Some of 2203-1 Mitchell's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203-1 Mitchell currently offering any rent specials?
2203-1 Mitchell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203-1 Mitchell pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203-1 Mitchell is pet friendly.
Does 2203-1 Mitchell offer parking?
Yes, 2203-1 Mitchell offers parking.
Does 2203-1 Mitchell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203-1 Mitchell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203-1 Mitchell have a pool?
No, 2203-1 Mitchell does not have a pool.
Does 2203-1 Mitchell have accessible units?
No, 2203-1 Mitchell does not have accessible units.
Does 2203-1 Mitchell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203-1 Mitchell has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203-1 Mitchell have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2203-1 Mitchell has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSGrain Valley, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOKearney, MOBelton, MONorth Kansas City, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOGardner, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University