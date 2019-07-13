All apartments in Oak Grove
203 NE Dogwood unit

203 NE Dogwood St · No Longer Available
Location

203 NE Dogwood St, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cda936108c ---- Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Featues fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 NE Dogwood unit have any available units?
203 NE Dogwood unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 203 NE Dogwood unit have?
Some of 203 NE Dogwood unit's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 NE Dogwood unit currently offering any rent specials?
203 NE Dogwood unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 NE Dogwood unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 NE Dogwood unit is pet friendly.
Does 203 NE Dogwood unit offer parking?
Yes, 203 NE Dogwood unit offers parking.
Does 203 NE Dogwood unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 NE Dogwood unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 NE Dogwood unit have a pool?
No, 203 NE Dogwood unit does not have a pool.
Does 203 NE Dogwood unit have accessible units?
No, 203 NE Dogwood unit does not have accessible units.
Does 203 NE Dogwood unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 NE Dogwood unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 NE Dogwood unit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 NE Dogwood unit has units with air conditioning.

