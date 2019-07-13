203 NE Dogwood unit

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cda936108c ---- Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Featues fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups