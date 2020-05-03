All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Grove, MO
/
201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:22 AM

201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B

201 NE Sunshine St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

201 NE Sunshine St, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very Nice 2BR, 2.5 BA Townhome in "The Grove". New carpet, open concept floor plan, single car attached garage. 2 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths plus a laundry room upstairs, eat-in kitchen, gas fireplace and living room downstairs. No Smoking, No Pets. 1 Year Lease. Available immediately. Minutes from I-70 and Oak Grove exit.
Very Nice 2BR, 2.5 BA Townhome in "The Grove". New carpet, open concept floor plan, single car attached garage. 2 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths plus a laundry room upstairs, eat-in kitchen, gas fireplace and living room downstairs. No Smoking, No Pets. 1 Year Lease. Available immediately. Minutes from I-70 and Oak Grove exit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B have any available units?
201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B have?
Some of 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B offers parking.
Does 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B have a pool?
No, 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B have accessible units?
No, 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Northeast Sunshine Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSGrain Valley, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOKearney, MOBelton, MONorth Kansas City, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOGardner, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University