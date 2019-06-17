All apartments in Oak Grove
Last updated June 17 2019 at 3:53 PM

1613 SE Royal St

1613 Southeast Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Southeast Royal Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 SE Royal St have any available units?
1613 SE Royal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
Is 1613 SE Royal St currently offering any rent specials?
1613 SE Royal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 SE Royal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 SE Royal St is pet friendly.
Does 1613 SE Royal St offer parking?
No, 1613 SE Royal St does not offer parking.
Does 1613 SE Royal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 SE Royal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 SE Royal St have a pool?
No, 1613 SE Royal St does not have a pool.
Does 1613 SE Royal St have accessible units?
No, 1613 SE Royal St does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 SE Royal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 SE Royal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 SE Royal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 SE Royal St does not have units with air conditioning.

