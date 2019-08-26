All apartments in Oak Grove
Last updated August 26 2019

1611 SE High Drive

1611 Southeast High Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Southeast High Drive, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 SE High Drive have any available units?
1611 SE High Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
Is 1611 SE High Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1611 SE High Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 SE High Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 SE High Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1611 SE High Drive offer parking?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have a pool?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have accessible units?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

