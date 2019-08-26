Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 1611 SE High Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oak Grove, MO
/
1611 SE High Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:58 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1611 SE High Drive
1611 Southeast High Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1611 Southeast High Drive, Oak Grove, MO 64075
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1611 SE High Drive have any available units?
1611 SE High Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Grove, MO
.
Is 1611 SE High Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1611 SE High Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 SE High Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 SE High Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1611 SE High Drive offer parking?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have a pool?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have accessible units?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 SE High Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 SE High Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Grain Valley, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Kearney, MO
Belton, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Warrensburg, MO
Roeland Park, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
Gardner, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University