Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

106 Ne Sunshine

106 NE Sunshine St · No Longer Available
Location

106 NE Sunshine St, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08a740a0a9 ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with nice open floor plan. Features fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, fireplace, large bedrooms and one car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Ne Sunshine have any available units?
106 Ne Sunshine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 106 Ne Sunshine have?
Some of 106 Ne Sunshine's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Ne Sunshine currently offering any rent specials?
106 Ne Sunshine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Ne Sunshine pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Ne Sunshine is pet friendly.
Does 106 Ne Sunshine offer parking?
Yes, 106 Ne Sunshine offers parking.
Does 106 Ne Sunshine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Ne Sunshine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Ne Sunshine have a pool?
No, 106 Ne Sunshine does not have a pool.
Does 106 Ne Sunshine have accessible units?
No, 106 Ne Sunshine does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Ne Sunshine have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Ne Sunshine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Ne Sunshine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Ne Sunshine has units with air conditioning.

