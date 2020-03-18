All apartments in Oak Grove
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

105 Northeast Dogwood

105 Dogwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 Dogwood Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great Townhouse Unit in Oak Grove.
3 Bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms
Located to Highway access, and all the growth that Oak Grove has to offer.
Sorry, this unit does not allow for any housing vouchers.
Tenant will be responsible for utilities.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person on the application. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Northeast Dogwood have any available units?
105 Northeast Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
Is 105 Northeast Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
105 Northeast Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Northeast Dogwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Northeast Dogwood is pet friendly.
Does 105 Northeast Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 105 Northeast Dogwood offers parking.
Does 105 Northeast Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Northeast Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Northeast Dogwood have a pool?
No, 105 Northeast Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 105 Northeast Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 105 Northeast Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Northeast Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Northeast Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Northeast Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Northeast Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.

