105 Northeast Dogwood

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Great Townhouse Unit in Oak Grove.

3 Bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms

Located to Highway access, and all the growth that Oak Grove has to offer.

Sorry, this unit does not allow for any housing vouchers.

Tenant will be responsible for utilities.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person on the application. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.